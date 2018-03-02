Bill Would Remove Police Officers Home Addresses From OK Voter R - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bill Would Remove Police Officers Home Addresses From OK Voter Rolls

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A state representative from Broken Arrow says a bill moving through the legislature will keep Oklahoma law enforcement officers safe.

The author of House Bill 2592, State Representative Ross Ford says since voter rolls are public record, anyone can call and find out where a police officer lives.

His bill would "black out" addresses for an officer along with the address of a spouse or their children.

 "Police officers are on the front lines, taking care of us, making sure that we're safe every day and it's becoming more and more evident that there is people out there who would like to do harm to police officers," said Rep. Ross Ford.

The bill heads to the full House for consideration.

