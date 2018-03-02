Four Teens Charged In Bixby Sexual Assault Booked Into Jail

Four Bixby football players accused of sexually assaulting a fellow teammate are already out of jail after turning themselves in overnight.

Prosecutors charged the four with one count each of rape by instrumentation. And now, one of those teens is also being accused of sexually assaulting another boy.

They say 17-year old Samuel Lakin, 16-year old Joe Wood, 17-year old William Thomas and 17-year old Colton Cable are being charged as youthful offenders after court documents say they admitted to the assault.

Lakin was arraigned Wednesday night after posting a $25,000 bond. Wood, Thomas and Cable will go before a judge Thursday, March 8, 2017.

3/1/2018 Related Story: Charges Filed In Bixby High School Football Rape Investigation

Now, another teen says he was sexually assaulted by two people and he says one of them was involved in the September case.

3/1/2018 Related Story: Sources: Second Bixby Student Reports Sexual Assault Involving Football Player

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they did not have any information about this allegation.

Bixby Public Schools Interim Superintendent Lydia Wilson released a statement to the media on Thursday:

"We have been contacted today by press in reference to a recent report of potential assault on a student. Of course, we cannot comment on the specific confidential information in this request. However, if BPS gets any report of any kind of potential assault on a student, we will immediately report to all proper authorities, investigate for the safety of our students, and pursue any/all interventions that are appropriate."

Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler also sent News On 6 a statement:

"Although we have been advised today that there may be a separate investigation taking place regarding a player / players on the Bixby football team, we are not in a position to comment on the investigation. We will let the investigative authorities do their job and report to us if and when they believe it becomes necessary."

Read the OSBI affidavit filed in the case on Thursday, 3/1/2018: