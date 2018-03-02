Latimer County School District Conducts 'Lockdown' Drill - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Latimer County School District Conducts 'Lockdown' Drill

Posted: Updated:
WILBURTON, Oklahoma -

Some Oklahoma law enforcement officers are making sure students are ready if their school is put on lockdown.

A "lockdown drill" was held this week at Wilburton Public Schools in Latimer County.

In Oklahoma, we are familiar with tornado drills, fire drills and in some places earthquake drills, but some schools have added lockdown drills to that list. This week, Wilburton conducted another type of drill. 

Wilburton Police and Latimer County Sheriff's deputies joined in to watch and offer any advice on ways to do the lockdown drill differently. Afterward the officers talked with students about school safety.

The district has been doing these drills for a while now and they're required at least once a year.

During the drill, school leaders announce for staff to go in lockdown mode. Teachers lock their doors, turn off lights and place students in a corner of the room away from doors and windows.

The elementary school principal says the sheriff told them they did a great job, because the students were prepared and quiet, even when the officers were trying to open the classroom doors.

The elementary school does several lockdown drills each school year, many of them are a surprise to the teachers and students.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.