Rev. Billy Graham To Be Laid To Rest Friday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rev. Billy Graham To Be Laid To Rest Friday

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -

The funeral and burial for Rev. Billy Graham are set for today at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A private funeral service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CST, under a tent in the parking lot of Billy Graham Library. 2,300 guests were invited to the private service, which is expected to last around 90 minutes.

Among those guests will be President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Tulsa will be represented by ORU President Dr. William Wilson and his wife Lisa.

According to a news release, Graham will be buried at the Billy Graham Library Prayer Garden next to his wife, Ruth, located at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte.

“The private ceremony and interment will be held after the funeral service, at the foot of the cross-shaped Prayer Garden on the northeast side of the Billy Graham Library,” from the release.

According to a release, Graham’s grave marker was made of North Carolina stone and Graham selected the John 14:6 as the Bible reference on his marker. The scripture reads:  “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.