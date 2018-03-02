Rev. Billy Graham To Be Laid To Rest Friday

The funeral and burial for Rev. Billy Graham are set for today at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A private funeral service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CST, under a tent in the parking lot of Billy Graham Library. 2,300 guests were invited to the private service, which is expected to last around 90 minutes.

Among those guests will be President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Karen and I are on our way to North Carolina to join @POTUS & @FLOTUS to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Reverend Billy Graham. We’ll join the Graham family and the hearts of millions to say, “Thank you Billy Graham, and God bless you.” — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 2, 2018

Tulsa will be represented by ORU President Dr. William Wilson and his wife Lisa.

According to a news release, Graham will be buried at the Billy Graham Library Prayer Garden next to his wife, Ruth, located at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte.

“The private ceremony and interment will be held after the funeral service, at the foot of the cross-shaped Prayer Garden on the northeast side of the Billy Graham Library,” from the release.

According to a release, Graham’s grave marker was made of North Carolina stone and Graham selected the John 14:6 as the Bible reference on his marker. The scripture reads: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'”