Police: Student kills 2 at Central Michigan University

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday amid the most turbulent year ever for organizers.

Troubles hang over Iditarod as race kicks off this weekend

A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle and watched it burn.

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

The nation's nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks; health officials say the worst is over.

Worst of bad US flu season finally over as illnesses decline

Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.

Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, suspect still at large.

The fierce nor'easter battering the Northeast is causing havoc with rail travel.

The Latest: More than 1.6M without power amid powerful storm

Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.

Marion Barry, Washington's flawed and controversial longtime mayor, will be honored with a statue this weekend, just a few blocks from the White House.

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

By ED WHITE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Police in camouflage uniforms searched house-to-house near the campus of Central Michigan University on Friday for a student suspected of fatally shooting two people at a dormitory and then fleeing into the neighborhood.

Police released a photo of James Eric Davis Jr., urging the public to call 911 if they see him but also warning that the 19-year-old shouldn't be confronted. The campus was locked down, and students and staff were told to find shelter.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," campus police Lt. Larry Klaus said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Campbell Hall, a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing. Police described the shooting as a "family-type domestic situation" and said the victims were not students.

Police declined to confirm news reports that said Davis had fatally shot his parents when they came to pick him up for spring break.

Klaus said video at the dorm suggests Davis fled on foot after the shooting. He was wearing a hoodie but had been shedding certain clothes while on the run.

The search was focused on Mount Pleasant neighborhoods near campus. Officers in camouflage knocked on doors and checked possible hiding places, such as yards and porches. In the surrounding community, students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave nine buildings.

Klaus said Davis was taken to a hospital Thursday night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem, possibly an overdose. No other details were released.

Davis is from Plainfield, Illinois, and graduated from Central High School in 2016, said Tom Hernandez, a spokesman for Plainfield School District 202.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before a weeklong break. Parents who were trying to pick up students were told instead to go to a local hotel where staff would assist them while the manhunt was ongoing.

A student, Tyler Whipple, was driving through campus when his route was blocked off by police cars at the scene of the killings. He had to catch a flight to Florida.

"These roads are kind of spooky right now," Whipple said.

The school posted an alert Friday morning on social media about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message also was sent to students.

Halie Byron, 20, said she locked herself in her off-campus house, about a 10-minute walk from Campbell Hall. She had planned to run errands before traveling home to the Detroit area.

"It's scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere - a classroom, a library. There's so much easy access," Byron said.

In the surrounding community, students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave nine buildings. Visitors also weren't being allowed to enter.

___

White reported from Detroit. News researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.