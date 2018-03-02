Two Shot, Killed At Central Michigan University

Two people who weren't students were fatally shot at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, prompting officials to put the campus on lockdown as police searched for a 19-year-old suspect described as armed and dangerous, officials said. Campus police believe the shooting "started from a domestic situation," the university said in a statement.

Central Michigan University police Lt. Larry Klaus identified the suspect as James Eric Davis Jr., a black man who was 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds. Klaus said Davis was last seen wearing a dark hoodie but it wasn't known whether he changed his clothes because several items of clothing were found in the area.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/dCChxe1Tfr — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

No other injuries were immediately reported. The university, which has about 23,000 students, urged students to take shelter.

"At this point, our campus is safe," Klaus said at a midday press conference.

On Thursday night, Klaus said Davis suffered what officers believed was a drug overdose or a bad reaction to drugs and he was taken to a hospital.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the school posted an alert on social media about shots being fired at Campbell Hall, a dorm on the campus in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break. Parents who were trying to pick up students were told to stay off campus and go to a local hotel where staff would assist them.

Halie Byron, 20, said she locked herself in her off-campus house, about a 10-minute walk from Campbell Hall. She had planned to run errands before traveling home to the Detroit area.

"It's scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere - a classroom, a library. There's so much easy access," Byron said.

In the surrounding community, students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave nine buildings. Visitors also weren't being allowed to enter.