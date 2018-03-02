Two Shot, Killed At Central Michigan University - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Shot, Killed At Central Michigan University

Posted: Updated:
James Eric Davis, Jr. [City of Mt. Pleasant Twitter] James Eric Davis, Jr. [City of Mt. Pleasant Twitter]
MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan -

Two people who weren't students were fatally shot at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, prompting officials to put the campus on lockdown as police searched for a 19-year-old suspect described as armed and dangerous, officials said. Campus police believe the shooting "started from a domestic situation," the university said in a statement.

Central Michigan University police Lt. Larry Klaus identified the suspect as James Eric Davis Jr., a black man who was 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds. Klaus said Davis was last seen wearing a dark hoodie but it wasn't known whether he changed his clothes because several items of clothing were found in the area.

No other injuries were immediately reported. The university, which has about 23,000 students, urged students to take shelter.

CBS News

"At this point, our campus is safe," Klaus said at a midday press conference.

On Thursday night, Klaus said Davis suffered what officers believed was a drug overdose or a bad reaction to drugs and he was taken to a hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the school posted an alert on social media about shots being fired at Campbell Hall, a dorm on the campus in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break. Parents who were trying to pick up students were told to stay off campus and go to a local hotel where staff would assist them.

Halie Byron, 20, said she locked herself in her off-campus house, about a 10-minute walk from Campbell Hall. She had planned to run errands before traveling home to the Detroit area.

"It's scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere - a classroom, a library. There's so much easy access," Byron said.

In the surrounding community, students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave nine buildings. Visitors also weren't being allowed to enter.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.