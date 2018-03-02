Murder Trial Underway For Rogers County Man

Attorneys at the Rogers County Courthouse are making their closing arguments in Michael Munday's murder trial.

Investigators said Munday shot two people in Claremore on New Year's Eve 2016. One of the men died.

After the shooting, Munday called 911 and told dispatchers he was waiting for deputies at the jail so he could turn himself in.

Munday claims he shot the men in defense of a family member.