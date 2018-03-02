QuikTrip Demolishing Old Fiesta Mart, Building New Store At Pine - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

QuikTrip Demolishing Old Fiesta Mart, Building New Store At Pine And Peoria

TULSA, Oklahoma -

QuikTrip is building a store at at Pine and Peoria.

The structure currently at the site will be demolished soon. QuikTrip spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said the demolition could happen as early as next week.

Construction is expected to begin on the new store by mid-summer 2018.

Thornbrugh said the goal is to open it in December of this year.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
