TPS Launches Integrated Learning Program

The City of Tulsa kicked off a new program to help empower Green Country students Friday.

City leaders, including Mayor G.T. Bynum and TPS superintendent Deborah Gist, met for the launch of "Integrated Learning."

Organizers said the new program will connect in and out-of-school programs to improve attendance, student behavior, and graduation rates.

Some of the out-of-school programs represented included the YMCA of Tulsa and the Tulsa Dream Center.