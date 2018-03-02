6-Year-Old Dies In Okmulgee County Crash

A 6-year-old girl is dead after a crash at Highway 16 and Highway 75 in Okmulgee County.

Six people were in a minivan heading north on 75 when it crashed into a pickup on Highway 16.

Also in the van were two adults and three other children from 13 months to 6 years.

The other 6-year-old was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Everyone in the pickup refused treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.