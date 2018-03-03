California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
(Kirkwood Mountain Resort via AP). In this image provided by the Kirkwood Mountain Resort, fresh snow is cleared below a ski lift Friday, March 2, 2018, in Kirkwood, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, where snow was...
(Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter st...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Greg Pickup, left, and Chris Bryan, visiting from Nottingham, England, carry umbrellas beneath rain clouds while visiting Tank Hill in San Francisco, Friday, March 2, 2018. In Northern California, a blizzard warning was in effect ...
(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Deptment fire fighter crosses Arroyo Paredon Creek in Santa Barbara County, Calif., on Friday,...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Heather Turping was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"

Then Turping, 39, saw "a cloud of snow coming down."

The avalanche that hit Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort caught five people - one day after a snowboarder died there during a blizzard as a winter storm rolled through California.

The storm that steamrollered through the Sierra Nevada still threatened rain and snow through Saturday afternoon in Southern California, a few hundred miles away.

The National Weather Service said mountains in Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see up to a foot of new snow at higher elevations.

Other areas could see some showers before an eastward-moving low-pressure trough moved on but forecasters said it wouldn't be enough to cause major flooding.

That was a relief to residents of the coastal foothill town of Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles. The Santa Barbara County town was ravaged by mudslide in January that killed 21 people and inundated hundreds of homes.

Evacuation orders affecting up to 30,000 people on the south Santa Barbara County coast were issued Wednesday but lifted Friday after the worst of the rain passed without significant damage.

"We have come through this with minimal impact," said Rob Lewin, director of the county Office of Emergency management.

The Sierra Nevada avalanche Friday afternoon injured two people, one seriously. Three others escaped without being hurt.

Heather Turping saw the massive avalanche passed only a foot in front of her.

A woman screamed that her husband was missing and someone spotted a snowboard poking out of the snow.

"That's what saved his life," Turping said.

"I took my gloves off and I helped dig him out," she said. "When he got uncovered, a ski patroller said, 'You were under for six minutes.'"

The man wasn't seriously hurt and was able to snowboard back down the mountain, she said.

The skiers and snowboarders were within areas open to skiing at the time and the guests had been warned of the potential danger, Squaw Valley spokeswoman Liesl Hepburn said.

The resort used explosives and other tools to knock down snow to prevent avalanches throughout the day but the snowfall was heavy, she said.

"We had assessed the area to be safe to open to the public and unfortunately an avalanche did occur after that assessment was made," Hepburn said.

The avalanche occurred hours after the body of a missing snowboarder was found at the same resort.

Wenyu Zhang, 42, vanished Thursday as the region was hit by a blizzard packing winds gusting to nearly 150 mph (241 kph) over the ridge tops. It dumped 3 feet (1 meter) of snow in the mountains.

A blizzard warning expired Friday but whiteout conditions were still possible around Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning remained in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

___

Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

