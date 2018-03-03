Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

A sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...

A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.

(Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.

Marion Barry, Washington's flawed and controversial longtime mayor, will be honored with a statue this weekend, just a few blocks from the White House.

Some U.S. companies are getting out ahead of the government when it comes to guns.

On guns, companies are getting out ahead of the politicians

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). People stand behind sand bags to keep water from Boston Harbor from encroaching during high tide at the entrance to the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel as a major nor'easter pounds the East Coast, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Boston.

Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.

(Jati Lindsay/Kennedy Center via AP). This Oct. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Kennedy Center, shows Q-Tip performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Long considered a bastion of upper-class white elitism, the Kennedy Center is making an overt pla...

Next up at the Kennedy Center? A new focus on hip-hop

A tiny Nebraska startup awarded the first border wall construction project under President Donald Trump is the offshoot of a construction firm accused in a government audit of shady billing practices.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, file). FILE--In this April 14, 2016, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Border Patrol agent shows the path of a tunnel that crosses the U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico, Calif. The f...

Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Th...

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Numerous female representatives in Colorado's state House took their turns at the podium to come out as victims of sexual harassment or abuse in an emotional debate that culminated with the expulsion of the second U.S. state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment since the #metoo movement emerged last fall.

Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock wasn't present when Democrats and Republicans voted 52-9 Friday on a Democrat resolution to expel him. One of his accusers - fellow Democrat Faith Winter - cried and smiled and was mobbed by supporters after the historic vote.

Winter and four other women accused Lebsock of harassment and intimidation inside the Capitol and at area bars and restaurants. Lebsock bitterly contested the claims, said his accusers were lying and accused an independent investigator of bias in concluding the claims were credible.

Lebsock's ouster came after Arizona Republican Rep. Don Shooter was expelled Feb. 1 over misconduct claims. A California state senator resigned just moments before his colleagues last month sought to formally expel him after a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Lebsock left the statehouse during Friday's daylong debate and changed his party affiliation to Republican about an hour before he was expelled.

Normally, his replacement would be named by a Republican vacancy committee. But the state GOP said it might not do so. In that event, Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper would name a replacement.

Republicans concerned about a possible rush to judgment - a redacted investigator's report was made available to them only Tuesday - had suggested they'd vote no on expulsion. Some sought censure. Others called for a formal legislative panel to investigate the case with subpoena powers.

But many cited family experiences of sexual misconduct for their yes votes or were swayed by the experiences related by colleagues.

A male lawmaker tearfully talked about his wife's rape while others spoke of harassment suffered by their wives and daughters. Lawmakers also read letters from four of Lebsock's accusers, including one who watched the proceedings from the floor of the House. Many walked over to hug Cassie Tanner after her letter was read.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle stood out of respect whenever there was testimony about harassment and abuse.

Two successive male representatives told fellow members of the House that they were so worried about tensions stemming from the case against Lebsock that they had taken to wearing bulletproof vests beneath their jackets and ties.

While many Republicans were concerned about what the standard of proof should be for proving sexual misconduct allegations, some were swayed by a document Lebsock sent to lawmakers intended to defend himself that also included sexual details about his accusers.

They said that amounted to retaliation against those who filed harassment complaints against him, a clear violation of the House's sexual harassment policy and beyond the realm of he-said, she-said.

"At the end of the day it's everything but I think the retaliation piece was a huge part of this because it was a clear violation and it was really egregious and it was something we could touch and see and interpret on our own," Republican Rep. Lang Seas said.

Lebsock wasn't present when House Speaker Crisanta Duran made a last-minute plea in a hushed chamber for him to resign.

"We will not tolerate harassment," Duran said after the vote. "It's unbelievable to me that in 2018 we are still having this conversation."

Winter, for her part, expressed sincere relief.

"On Monday, for the first time in nearly two years, I'm going to come to a building where I'm not going to be worried about retaliation from someone I stood up to," Winter said. "We get back to work. We pass bills and fight over legislation and policy ideas and represent the people of Colorado."

The debate over sexual harassment has engulfed both chambers of Colorado's Legislature. Three Republicans in the GOP-led Senate were accused of misconduct.One has stepped down as chair of a committee, while denying wrongdoing.

Senate President Kevin Grantham held a news conference Thursday to decry Colorado's investigative process, which calls for a confidential, third-party investigation. He called for Denver's district attorney to investigate whether Lebsock had committed any crimes.

However, District Attorney Beth McCann said a complaint must be filed with police before her office could investigate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.