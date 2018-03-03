The Latest: University: Student charge in parents' slayings

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

The Colorado House has voted to expel a lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.

The Colorado House has voted to expel a lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...

Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...

A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.

A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP). In this September 2016 photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson who has spent nearly two decades in prison f...

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP). In this September 2016 photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson who has spent nearly two decades in prison f...

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to bikes while sometimes causing chaos.

Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to bikes while sometimes causing chaos.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...

More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Map locates Central Michigan University where two people who were not students were shot and killed; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Law enforcement officers search a wooded area for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Two people who weren't...

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Law enforcement officers search a wooded area for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Two people who weren't...

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). A law enforcement officer searches a wooded area for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Two people who were...

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at Central Michigan University (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A Central Michigan University student suspected of fatally shooting his parents in a dormitory has been charged with murder.

University spokeswoman Heather Smith says 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. also faces a felony weapons charge.

Davis Jr. remains under guard at a hospital, where he was taken following his arrest early Saturday.

He's accused of fatally shooting his father, James Davis Sr., and his mother, Diva Davis, on Friday morning at a campus dormitory. Police say his parents had just picked him up from the hospital, where he was taken the day before for suspected drug abuse. They had gone to his dorm and were planning to take him home for spring break.

Police say the gun used in the shooting belonged to Davis Jr.'s father, a part-time police officer in suburban Chicago.

__

12:40 p.m.

Central Michigan University's police chief says a 19-year-old student suspected of fatally shooting his parents in a dormitory was acting strangely the day before the shooting and told a residence hall officer someone was trying to kill him.

CMU police Chief Bill Yeagley says James Eric Davis Jr. appeared terrified Thursday morning when he told the residence hall officer that someone with a gun "was out to hurt him."

Yeagley says when officers determined that person posed no threat, Davis said he was fine and was leaving campus Friday for spring break.

But Yeagley says officers called Davis' parents and then took Davis to a hospital for an evaluation Thursday afternoon after he was seen in a dormitory hallway with his suitcases, again acting strangely.

Davis allegedly shot his parents after they picked him up from that hospital Friday morning.

__

11 a.m.

Police say the gun used in a shooting at a Central Michigan University dormitory that left a student's parents dead was registered to the suspect's dad.

Police say the 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents was arrested early Saturday morning. James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested after someone saw him on train tracks shortly after midnight.

The university identified the two dead as Davis' mother, Diva Davis, and father, James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

Central Michigan University police Chief Bill Yeagley told reporters that the gun used in the shooting belonged Davis Sr.

The shooting occurred at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

___

2:08 a.m.

A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.

Central Michigan's Emergency Communication says on its website that James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested without incident early Saturday. They say Davis was seen on train tracks shortly after midnight.

Police say Friday morning's shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break. More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, had searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University following the shooting.

The university identified the two dead as Davis mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood. The shooting occurred at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

___

1:17 a.m.

A manhunt continues for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory.

Police on Saturday continued searching for James Eric Davis Jr., who allegedly ran from campus following the shooting at Campbell Hall.

Friday's shooting prompted a search of nearby neighborhoods that included more than 100 police officers and happened on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

Police urged the public to call 911 if they saw Davis but said he shouldn't be confronted.

The university identified the two dead as Davis' mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

Central Michigan is located about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.