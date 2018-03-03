Super Saturday Weather Across Green Country

Make some outdoor plans! We’re in for super Saturday weather all across Green Country.



Another taste of spring is in the cards today. Some clouds will be possible particularly west of Tulsa, but I’m expecting enough sunshine to give us another big warm-up! We’re looking for highs to climb to the upper 60s this afternoon in most spots, making for another beautiful day to be outside!



Winds will be a bit strong for our Saturday, with a southeast breeze gusting to 20-25 miles per hour. This will still lead to elevated fire danger concerns despite all our recent rains, so please be careful with outdoor burning today!



Today will definitely be the better of the two outdoor days this weekend. Clouds and moisture increase late tonight as those gusty southeast winds continue, and by Sunday morning some areas of drizzle will be possible. Off-and-on scattered showers and a few embedded storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, and with clouds around our afternoon highs will hold closer to the upper 50s.



An additional round of storms look to develop very late Sunday night into early Monday morning as a front surges across eastern Oklahoma. A few of these storms could be briefly strong with some small hail and gusty winds possible. Those rain chances look to quickly diminish by mid-morning Monday with gusty northwest winds returning for not only Monday but through the first half of the week.



Behind that cold front, temperatures will steadily cool into mid-week with highs in the 50s on Tuesday and only the upper 40s by Wednesday. And for those of you getting the itch to do some early gardening, heads up! A freeze looks possible on both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.



Next week is looking like a pretty dry week across Green Country as the more active weather stays away from our part of the country. We’re hoping that trend doesn’t last too long so drought doesn’t start to creep back in!



Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!