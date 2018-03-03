Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near White House - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near White House

Posted: Updated:

A man apparently shot himself beyond the north fence line outside the White House Saturday, a law enforcement official told CBS News' Pat Milton. U.S. Secret Service responded to the sound of shots fired.

U.S. Secret Service tweeted they were responding to reports of a man "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound," adding that there were no other injuries, and medical personnel are tending to the male victim. The man's medical condition is unclear at this time.

The FBI and D.C. police also responded to the incident. Witnesses were escorted off site by the Secret Service, while onlookers were kept at a distance.

President Trump is currently in West Palm Beach with First Lady Melania Trump, but has been briefed on the incident, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley. It is unclear if the incident was politically connected in nature. 

The incident increased security at the White House, and reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement. 

"You can get pretty darn close to the White House with a weapon," CBS News security analyst Ron Hosko said, describing how security is tight around the White House, but people are allowed to get relatively close to the perimeter. 

The security scare came a little more than a week after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House, resulting in the arrest and charge of a 35-year-old driver. Tensions were heightened because Mr. Trump was home at the time. 

CBS News captured photos of witnesses talking to law enforcement.

f4cb2172-a5a4-4335-ac13-0d78e7ef6380.jpg

The security scare came a little more than a week after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House, resulting in the arrest and charge of a 35-year-old driver. Tensions were heightened because Mr. Trump was home at the time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.