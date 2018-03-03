OKCPD Announce Arrest Of Home Invasion, Rape Suspect

Oklahoma City Police announce the arrest of a home burglary, rape suspect from a reported assault in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police report 20-year-old Donnyll Dailey was taken into custody Saturday morning in Greensboro, North Carolina by members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force.

Dailey faces several charges, including burglary, shooting with intent to kill, rape, forcible oral sodomy, and kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.