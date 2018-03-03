OKCPD Announce Arrest Of Home Invasion, Rape Suspect

President Trump engaged in a good-natured duel of one-liners with political rivals and the press at the annual Gridiron Dinner this weekend, largely putting aside his ongoing criticism of the media for a night.More >>
President Trump engaged in a good-natured duel of one-liners with political rivals and the press at the annual Gridiron Dinner this weekend, largely putting aside his ongoing criticism of the media for a night.More >>
As the saying goes, timing is everything.More >>
As the saying goes, timing is everything.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that they say left two men with gunshot wounds in the abdomen Sunday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that they say left two men with gunshot wounds in the abdomen Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tulsa police say a DUI suspect will go from the hospital straight to jail after they say a driver launched their SUV into a tree.More >>
Tulsa police say a DUI suspect will go from the hospital straight to jail after they say a driver launched their SUV into a tree.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!