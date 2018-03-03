Grand Lake Claims Boat On Welcome Back Weekend

Welcome Back Weekend on Grand Lake was met with calamity for one boat owner Saturday.

Many lake-goers were excited to hit the water for the first time this season, but an unknown issue on one boat made the typically joyous occasion one of sorrow.

For a reason yet to be determined, the boat started taking on water and quickly began to sink. Various other boaters could be seen watching helplessly as the boat slipped farther and farther into the water.

GRDA responded to the issue and has not reported any injuries.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.