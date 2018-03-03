Authorities Investigate Haskell School Threat

Haskell schools are working with authorities to find the person who posted an anonymous threat on social media.

One post came from what appears to be an anonymous Instagram account and reads, "Who tryna shoot up Haskell wit me."

A statement from Haskell Public Schools Superintendent Doyle Bates said in part:

We need your help. Even in last night's occurrence, parents are the ones who made us aware of the post. It is essential in preventing these issues that students, parents, staff, and community be diligent in monitoring and reporting any post or communication with a threatening or suspicious tone.

