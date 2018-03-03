Dollar Store Doesn't Cut It, North Tulsans Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dollar Store Doesn't Cut It, North Tulsans Say

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A new dollar store opening in North Tulsa has some neighbors upset. 

As a documented food desert, they say they don't have enough grocery stores.

Protesters stood outside the new Dollar General for what they called a grand "NOPE-ening."

On the store's second day of business, there were several cars in the parking lot, but opposition is loud and clear.

"We don't need any more dollar stores. We have enough of those," said Tulsa Resident Precious Ross. 

While some folks are shopping at the new store near Pine and Peoria, protesters are encouraging people to stay away. 

"Go to the Family Dollar that's a five-minute walk and a 10-second drive right down the street and then there's another Dollar General right down Peoria," said District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. 

What they want instead is access to fresh meat, fruits, and vegetables. 

"I also have to shop at more than one grocery store. I would like to be able to just go in the grocery store and it's the grocery, everything there that I need," said Ross.

Ross said the new grocery store coming to the Shoppes On Peoria is only the beginning of what she wants to see.   

3/2/2018 Related Story: Plans Moving Forward For North Tulsa Grocery Store

"I want north Tulsa to reflect the rest of Tulsa. When you come to north Tulsa it's almost like you're going to another place," said Ross. 

A response from Dollar General was not provided on Saturday, but the company released this statement before the store opened, which said in part, "Dollar General and our developer have worked cooperatively and transparently with the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa City Council to secure all needed approvals per the city's regulatory processes...."

Now that the store is open for business, protesters say they don't plan to give up their momentum anytime soon. 

"I want the people of North Tulsa to know that their voice matters," said Tulsa Resident Becca Lais. 

"We're gonna continue to protest as often as we possibly can," said Councilor Hall-Harper.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.