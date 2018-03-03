Senate votes; West Virginia teachers say strike won't end

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP). In this September 2016 photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson who has spent nearly two decades in prison f...

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to bikes while sometimes causing chaos.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...

'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Utility crews are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful storm caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters ove...

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN

Associated Press

Unions representing West Virginia teachers and service personnel said Saturday that they will stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice.

In a joint statement, the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, West Virginia Education Association and the School Service Personnel Association said Senate President Mitch Carmichael and his leadership team had left them with no choice after they voted to reduce the raise to 4 percent.

The statement said all public schools in West Virginia would be closed again Monday "and remain closed until the Senate honors the agreement that was made."

The Republican-controlled Senate voted Saturday evening to approve the lower pay raise, bucking teachers, Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled House, which approved the 5 percent raise on Wednesday. The two bills will now have to be reconciled. It was unclear how soon that process would begin.

The Senate's vote came as the teachers' strike rolled into its second weekend. Republican Sen. Greg Boso of Nicholas introduced the amendment to lower the raise, which the full Senate adopted by a vote of 19-15.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly emphasized exercising restraint with state spending, while agreeing that teachers and West Virginia's other public workers are all underpaid.

"That compensation increase is long overdue," said Sen. Charles Trump, a Berkeley Springs Republican. "We've been able to do this without tax increases."

Approving a 4 percent raise, instead of the 5 percent hike, will save the state $17 million, Boso said.

Democratic lawmakers said their Republican counterparts should approve the deal the governor negotiated with union leaders for a 5 percent raise.

"We're all caught up in our egos," said Democratic Sen. Douglas Facemire of Sutton. He noted the impact of the impasse on students, including those who depend on schools for their meals. "For 1 percent we're going to let kids go hungry," he said.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters, including students, rallied at the Capitol on Friday, the seventh day they've shuttered classrooms.

Teachers are protesting pay that's among the lowest in the nation, rising health care costs and a previously approved 2 percent raise for next year after four years without any increase.

Justice told school superintendents gathered at the Capitol on Friday that he believed the votes for the raise were there. One administrator noted the impasse is affecting 277,000 students and 35,000 employees.

Protesting teachers have argued that education in West Virginia - where more than 700 classrooms lack fully certified full-time teachers - needs to be a higher priority among politicians. Pay starts at about $33,000 a year, lower than in surrounding states.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.