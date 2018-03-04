Man Shot In Sand Springs Expected To Recover, Police Say

A man is in the hospital after being shot at a Sand Springs home, police say.

Officers say the call originally came in around 2:30 a.m. Sunday as an accidental shooting with four people involved.

One has been taken to the hospital where police say he's expected to recover. The other three are being interviewed at the home.

OSBI has taken over the crime scene. News On 6 has been informed that everything is still under investigation.