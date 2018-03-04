After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Unions representing West Virginia teachers say they'll stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice.

Unions representing West Virginia teachers say they'll stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice.

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...

(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...

(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, police officers stand guard as Orono High School students arrive for school, one day after a threat was posted, causing the school to go on lockdown in Orono, Minn. An autistic Orono High ...

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fifteen students in one Florida school district are facing felony charges and prison time for making alleged threats since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Meanwhile, an autistic Minnesota high school student whose alleged threat led to a six-hour lockdown is in juvenile court and has received an outpouring of sympathy.

The Feb. 14 killings of 17 people in Parkland, Florida, have ignited a wave of copycat threats, as happens after nearly every high-profile school shooting. Most prove unfounded, but cause big disruptions to schools while tying up police for hours or even days.

Experts say authorities' swift responses are underscoring a climate in which even idle threats will result in serious consequences.

"Kids make bad decisions and I think that in decades past those decisions would have been addressed behind closed doors with the principal and parents," said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, a Cleveland-based consulting company. "Now they're being addressed behind closed doors in the police station and the courtroom."

The Volusia County Schools system in east-central Florida isn't taking chances. Sheriff Michael Chitwood made it clear he had a zero-tolerance policy as threats began after Parkland. On Thursday, he went further, saying students or their families would have to pay the costs of the investigations - at least $1,000 and sometimes much more.

District spokeswoman Nancy Wait said the message is clear: We're not joking around.

"Unfortunately that word didn't get to the students and we started seeing more students making threats in the classroom, and that was frightening to their classmates," she said. "Most of the time these students didn't have access to weapons, but they were still making threats to shoot up their schools."

Don Bridges, president of the National Association of School Resource Officers and a veteran of 16 years on duty at Franklin High School in suburban Baltimore, said the number of threats goes down when districts send a strong message that they won't be tolerated.

The Educator's School Safety Network, which tracks reports of school threats and violent incidents across the country, has documented a spike since Parkland. The Ohio group counted 797 as of Sunday. Most (743) were for threats of various kinds, including gun and bomb threats. The threats were made mostly via social media (331) and verbally (119).

That amounts to about a sevenfold increase in the usual rate, director of programs Amy Klinger said.

"The mentality has shifted in a very short period of time from kids being kids to this is very serious stuff," she said. She expects consequences of post-Parkland threats to be harsher than before.

"They almost have to be," she said. "Do we want to do this for the rest of the school year? Do we want to have this constant chaos and fear, and people being upset? How much learning is going on?"

Tom Clark, a defense attorney in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represents a 14-year-old boy whose threat preceded Parkland but who faced tough consequences.

Clark said the boy had been having a bad day and wrote a list of people he wanted to shoot. After someone found the list in November, the boy, who had never been in trouble before, was jailed, facing hefty charges and a lifetime expulsion. He eventually was sentenced to probation.

"After the initial harsh reaction, at least the district attorney stepped back and the superintendent of schools stepped back and looked at it in a more compassionate light," Clark said.

Probation officers worked with the boy to find an alternative program where he could attend school at night.

"No one wants to be the judge or the police officer or the security guard who doesn't take action and something awful happens," Clark said. "So the initial reactions are swift and harsh and then ultimately people are able to get a better handle on what's going on with these children individually."

It's not clear yet what the consequences will be for an autistic boy whose social media threat to shoot up Orono High School in suburban Minneapolis prompted a lockdown Feb. 21 that kept students confined to classrooms for nearly six hours. Prosecutors won't say what the charges are because it's a juvenile case.

The community's reaction was unusually sympathetic. Another student's mother set up a GoFundMe campaign with the boy's family's permission that by Sunday was near its $40,000 goal to help cover the family's legal and treatment expenses. Claire Wnuk Berrett wrote on the fundraising page that some kids on the autism spectrum don't have the language or social skills to adequately express their needs.

"When verbal or written threats are made, they are usually an attempt to express the severity of the adolescent's distress," Berrett wrote. "It is not necessarily a true indication of a desire to hurt themselves or others. They do not have the social awareness to recognize this is the wrong thing to say."

Principal David Benson said the outpouring shows, "We have a caring and supportive community for sure."

___

Associated Press reporter Amy Forliti contributed to this story from Minneapolis. AP researcher Jennifer Farrar contributed from New York.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of 'Marjory' in first paragraph.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.