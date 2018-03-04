Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Unions representing West Virginia teachers say they'll stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice.

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D- Los Angeles, speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego. Democratic officials in some h...

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - Resistance to the Republican tax overhaul comes with an ideological twist for some Democratic state officials: They've styled themselves as champions of the working class but are pushing hard for measures that would reduce taxes mostly for the wealthy.

Democratic governors and lawmakers in a handful of high-income, high-tax states are promoting policies that are intended to spare their residents the pain of the new $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes. Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are even planning to sue the federal government over the new cap, which was a key provision of the Republican tax overhaul adopted in December.

The legislative workarounds have moved swiftly through state Senate chambers in California and New Jersey. A bill with similar components passed the Oregon Senate and House in the last two weeks. The concept is under consideration in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.

Proponents say the cap on state and local tax deductions disproportionately affects states controlled by Democrats and raises the cost of living. They say that has the potential to drive well-off residents to other states.

California state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, a Democrat sponsoring the bill there, said the state budget would take a big hit if wealthier residents flee California because they pay the bulk of the taxes.

"We have to offer services like schools, like health care, like resources for senior citizens who have Alzheimer's," he said.

John Moorlach, a Republican state senator, finds irony in the Democrats' efforts.

Last year, a Democratic colleague sarcastically thanked him for taking a stance that would protect yacht owners. This year, Moorlach had a retort: "It's rich that you guys are trying to help the wealthy now in California," he said at a January committee meeting. "So welcome aboard."

De Leon, who is running for U.S. Senate, said it's the first time he's ever been criticized for helping the wealthy.

Republican critics say the states should be reassessing their taxes instead of trying to circumvent the new tax law.

"What's worse?" asked New Jersey state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, a Republican who voted against the work-around measure there. "Not being able to take the tax deduction or having high taxes to begin with?"

Under the deductions, known as SALT for state and local taxes, money paid to state and local governments is not counted as taxable income by the federal government in many cases. The higher a taxpayer's state and local taxes, the bigger the benefit the federal deduction can be.

The new law caps the deduction while also lowering tax rates. Overall, it's expected to result in reduced tax bills for most Americans, with the biggest savings going to high earners.

But in California, New Jersey and New York, a much larger share of the top 1 percent of earners - 24 to 43 percent of them - actually would see their federal taxes rise under the GOP tax law, according to an analysis from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. That is largely because they would lose most of the benefit of the SALT deduction.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office describes the push for a work-around to the new cap on local taxes as a matter of fairness, especially if many of the federal tax breaks expire as scheduled in 2027.

"If you eliminate the cap on tax deductions, rich people who are already getting a tax break would be getting a bigger tax cut," said Steve Wamhoff, a senior fellow at the progressive Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

His organization found that the average federal tax savings from eliminating the cap would be well under $1,000 per tax filer in every state for every income group, except the highest 20 percent of earners. But it would add up to tens of thousands in annual tax savings for the top 1 percent in most states - and more than $100,000 in California.

The New Jersey legislation would let local governments and schools set up charity funds. Taxpayers who donate would receive deductible tax credits toward their property taxes. Under the California bill, the contributions would be to state government entities, and 85 percent of the donations could count against state taxes.

The idea is that counting state and local taxes as charitable donations would allow them to continue being deducted from federal income. Critics say the IRS might not allow it, potentially putting tax filers in those states at risk.

___

Follow Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill

