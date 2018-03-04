Driver Launches Car Into Tree After Starting Fire, TPD Says

Tulsa police say a DUI suspect will go from the hospital straight to jail after they say a driver launched their SUV into a tree.

Reports say the driver high-centered a Nissan Xterra on a median near 71st and Wheeling Sunday afternoon.

Police say in an attempt to free the SUV, they spun their tires, resulting in a fire. When the tires finally got traction, the car was launched into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. From there, the driver will head straight to jail on a DUI complaint, police say.