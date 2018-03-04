One Man Missing, One In Hospital After Tulsa Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that they say left two men with gunshot wounds in the abdomen Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa police say sometime after the shooting occurred, the two men drove to a duplex at 12th and Xanthus around 2:30 p.m. because the passenger knew someone there.

According to reports, the man at the duplex took one of the victims to the hospital. However, police don't know what happened to the other victim.

Police think that the other victim could be somewhere in a white Lexus.

Officers say they don't know where the shooting took place.