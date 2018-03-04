Earthquakes Ripples Across Green Country

Two 4.2 magnitude earthquakes were felt across Green Country Sunday.

A USGS preliminary report said the first quake originated 11.4 miles northeast of Enid at 5:17 p.m.

The quake was reported at 3.5 miles deep. Damage was reported in Breckenridge, Oklahoma.

The second one happened in the same area at 9:40 p.m.

