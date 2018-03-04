4.2-magnitude quake rattles north-central Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

4.2-magnitude quake rattles north-central Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake has shaken parts of north-central Oklahoma.

The agency reports the magnitude-4.2 quake struck around 5:15 p.m. Sunday about 9 miles northeast of Enid.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

