Woman Uses Knife To Rob Man Outside Tulsa QuikTrip, Police Say

This woman was arrested early Monday at a Tulsa QT. This woman was arrested early Monday at a Tulsa QT.
Police say she ran to the Garnett Inn. Police say she ran to the Garnett Inn.
The QuikTrip at 11th and Garnett. The QuikTrip at 11th and Garnett.
Amber Rathbun mug shot from the Tulsa Jail. Amber Rathbun mug shot from the Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a woman after they say she robbed a man at knife point while he was pumping gas.

Police say the victim pulled into the QuikTrip at 11th and Garnett around 2:30 a.m. to get some gas when the woman walked over and entered his car uninvited.

Police say Amber Lynn Rathbun "began to solicit commercial sex," and eventually pulled out a knife and assaulted the man. She grabbed the his wallet and took off running toward the Garnett Inn next door, according to police.

Officers say they found her at the motel, questioned her then arrested Rathbun, 28, for robbery with a dangerous weapon.  

Police say the victim was not injured, and his wallet was returned. 

