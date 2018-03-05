Michael Bever Evidence Hearing Monday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Michael Bever Evidence Hearing Monday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge is expected to hear concerns in the case against Michael Bever, one of two brothers accused of killing his parents and siblings in Broken Arrow.

Court records show a hearing is set for 9 a.m. Monday, March 5 at the Tulsa County Courthouse.   

Last month Judge Sharon Holmes said she'd settle the issue at hand in March. That's after Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster accused the district attorney's office of working with the Broken Arrow Police Department to hide or get rid of evidence in Michael Bever's case.

Brewster says a call log shows calls from Prosecutor Sarah McAmis' cell phone to the phone of former Broken Arrow Detective Gayla Adcock. He said one of them was the day Adcock collected important evidence from an auction house in Broken Arrow.

Brewster sats Adcock took cell phones, computers, a journal and hard drives but never booked them into evidence. He's now questioning whether more officers, and even the district attorney's office, were in on it.

McAmis says the accusations "offensive" - and nothing but a smoke screen. She says she always calls detectives throughout cases because that's her job.

Bever's jury trial is scheduled to start April 16th.

