Name Change Considered For 4 Tulsa Elementaries

Tulsa Public Schools will be discussing re-naming four Tulsa elementary schools. A letter to TPS families from the superintendent says the four schools up for discussion are all named for people who had “integral foundational role(s)”in shaping the systems that hold minority communities back.

Robert E. Lee Elementary is one of them. The other three are Chouteau, Jackson and Columbus.

The approval of the removal of those names will be addressed at Monday night's school board meeting - it's on the agenda. We're told many parents from Lee plan on being at the meeting Monday night.

The district says it will create committees at each of the four schools to come up with suggestions for new names. They could vote on those names as soon as March 15th.

The schools could get new names by as early as next school year.