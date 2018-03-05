Winter storm threatens foot of snow for parts of Midwest

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

The Florida Senate has agreed to advance a bill that would increase school safety and restrict gun purchases following a weekend session in the wake of last month's high school shooting that killed 17.

(C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks alongside Andrew Pollack, right, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in Parkland during press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department in ...

The Trump administration has approved Arkansas' plan to require thousands of people on its Medicaid expansion to work or volunteer, the third state allowed to impose such restrictions.

A Holocaust survivor who said she was subjected to a body search by U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents says the agency has contacted her and wants to avoid future conflicts.

A statewide strike by West Virginia's teachers enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.

(AP Photo/John Raby). In this Feb. 23, 2018, photo, West Virginia teachers, from left, Christi Phillips, Cody Thompson, Sam Brunett and Kristie Skidmore discuss a teachers strike at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. All four teachers said they hav...

Should schools be required to tell parents if their child is being bullied?.

Should schools be required to tell parents about bullying?

Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.

(Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via AP). Kaylee Collin, right, and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast...

Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

(Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP). A pedestrian makes her way in Bismarck, N.D., Monday, March 5, 2018, as snow falls. Freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds are blowing into the northern Plains, impacting travel, schools and government off...

By BLAKE NICHOLSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A large storm brought freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of the Midwest on Monday, snarling traffic and forcing the closure of some schools and government offices.

The system by midweek also was expected to cause more problems for the Northeast, which is dealing with the aftermath of a destructive and deadly nor'easter.

Parts of the Dakotas were expected to get more than a foot of snow by the time the system moved east on Tuesday, with Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa also getting significant amounts, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall reports from the agency as of mid-afternoon Monday totaled as much as 6 inches in South Dakota and 9 inches in North Dakota and Minnesota.

State transportation officials advised against travel in parts of the upper Midwest, and a 140-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in southeastern South Dakota was shut down.

The Highway Patrol in Minnesota reported dozens of crashes, several with injuries. Crash reports were much lighter in the Dakotas, though there were numerous reports of vehicles sliding off icy highways.

"We've been really telling people not to drive, not to travel," South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said.

There were nearly 100 flight cancellations and more than 150 delays at the Minneapolis airport as of mid-afternoon, according to Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan.

Closures affected mostly elementary and secondary schools, though several colleges and universities also shut down their campuses for the day. Among them were the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University, affecting more than 26,000 students. Those large schools don't often shut down due to weather.

"Safety is always the key factor," UND spokesman Peter Johnson said.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard ordered state offices to close in 13 counties, though the Legislature was meeting as scheduled in Pierre. North Dakota's Human Services Department also shut down some outlying offices.

The storm system rolled in from the Pacific and is making its way to the East Coast. By Wednesday it could be causing more problems for the Northeast, which is cleaning up from a weekend nor'easter, said Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the weather service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

The nor'easter knocked out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes. It was blamed for nine deaths from Virginia to Massachusetts.

Though it's too early to detail specific impacts of the storm that will move east out of the Midwest, "this looks to be a significant event for at least a portion of the Northeast," Pereira said. "A good swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall across portions of the Northeast, and may include the Boston and New York areas."

___

Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.