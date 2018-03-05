Damaged Cleveland Veterans Memorial Believed To Be Accident

Cleveland Police believe a busted up concrete bench at the Feyodi Park Veterans Memorial was an accident.

Originally suspected as vandalism, Police Chief Clint Stout says a parent called Monday morning claiming responsibility. Stout said the parent said his daughter was playing near the memorial when the bench somehow broke.

The chief said the parent meant to call sooner. Stout said he believes it was an accident.

The damage is estimated at about $1,500. The memorial is privately funded and run by volunteers.

Folks in the community have already started reaching out offering to donate toward a replacement.