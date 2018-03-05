Damaged Cleveland Veterans Memorial Believed To Be Accident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Damaged Cleveland Veterans Memorial Believed To Be Accident

Posted: Updated:
Cleveland Police believe a busted up concrete bench at the Feyodi Park Veterans Memorial was an accident. Cleveland Police believe a busted up concrete bench at the Feyodi Park Veterans Memorial was an accident.
It happened at Cleveland's Feyodi Park. It happened at Cleveland's Feyodi Park.
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma -

Cleveland Police believe a busted up concrete bench at the Feyodi Park Veterans Memorial was an accident.

Originally suspected as vandalism, Police Chief Clint Stout says a parent called Monday morning claiming responsibility. Stout said the parent said his daughter was playing near the memorial when the bench somehow broke.

The chief said the parent meant to call sooner. Stout said he believes it was an accident.

The damage is estimated at about $1,500. The memorial is privately funded and run by volunteers.

Folks in the community have already started reaching out offering to donate toward a replacement.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.