Florida Legislature debates school safety, gun measures

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

The Florida Senate has agreed to advance a bill that would increase school safety and restrict gun purchases following a weekend session in the wake of last month's high school shooting that killed 17.

(C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks alongside Andrew Pollack, right, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in Parkland during press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department in ...

The Trump administration has approved Arkansas' plan to require thousands of people on its Medicaid expansion to work or volunteer, the third state allowed to impose such restrictions.

A Holocaust survivor who said she was subjected to a body search by U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents says the agency has contacted her and wants to avoid future conflicts.

(AP Photo/John Raby). In this Feb. 23, 2018, photo, West Virginia teachers, from left, Christi Phillips, Cody Thompson, Sam Brunett and Kristie Skidmore discuss a teachers strike at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. All four teachers said they hav...

Should schools be required to tell parents if their child is being bullied?.

Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.

(Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via AP). Kaylee Collin, right, and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast...

Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson speaks during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fla. The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has put guns at the fo...

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON and GARY FINEOUT



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Senate has agreed to advance a bill that would increase school safety and restrict gun purchases following a rare weekend session in the wake of last month's shooting at a high school that killed 17 people.

Legislators debated dozens of amendments to the 100-page bill Saturday before approving the measure for a Monday vote.

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected Democratic proposals to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines. Also rejected was a Democratic proposal to strip language from the bill that would create a program to arm teachers who have gone through law-enforcement training if school districts choose to take part in the so-called marshal plan.

Nearly three weeks after the shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, people across the country are still talking about the tragedy and how the victims touched the lives of people far and wide.

The shooting was mentioned at the Oscars Sunday night, and artists and activists paid tribute to the people killed. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, in his remarks about acceptance speeches, said the winners should speak with passion and that they "have an opportunity and a platform to remind millions of people about important things - equal rights and equal treatment. If you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th."

The Stoneman Douglas students are organizing a March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., on March 24.

On Saturday evening, the parents and sister of victim Joaquin Oliver received a basketball jersey from Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade.

Having learned that Oliver was buried in one of his replica jerseys, Wade hastened the processing of a version of the jersey with new colors that is on back order until July 1 for the general public, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported . He then met with Oliver's parents and sister at Saturday's game, after Wade's mother and sister previously had spent time with the family. Included in the memorial offering were a specially designed pair of sneakers from Wade's footwear line that featured Joaquin's name and the Stoneman Douglas logo.

But the most focus regarding the shooting and its aftermath came in the Florida Legislature during a rare weekend session that often turned into a debate on gun control and arming teachers.

Senators were divided on 100-page bill, and not just on party lines. While crafted by Republicans, some GOP senators still opposed it because they don't agree with raising the minimum age to guy a rifle from 18 to 21 or requiring a waiting period to buy the weapons.

Democrats believe the legislation doesn't go far enough in some ways and too far in others. And while some oppose the bill, others believe it's at least a first step toward gun safety.

Democrats want to ban weapons such as the AR-15 assault-style rifle, which was used in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. Many also oppose arming teachers. The bill also includes provisions to boost school security, establish new mental health programs in schools, and improve communication between schools, law enforcement and state agencies.

But much of the debate Saturday revolved around gun control and whether people should have a right to own an assault rifle.

Lawmakers are scrambling to take some kind of action before the annual session ends Friday. The House has yet to take up its version of the bill.

