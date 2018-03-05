Suspect Involved In Okmulgee County Standoff Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect Involved In Okmulgee County Standoff Arrested

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The subject of a several-hour standoff is in jail according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 2nd, 2018, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 15000 block of Harreld Road, a news release says.

When deputies got on scene, the sheriff’s office says they learned 48-year-old Shawn Clark tried to assault someone with a weapon.

They said when deputies tried to contact Clark he barricaded himself in a residence prompting a response from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team.

After several hours, the Special Operations Team went into the home and found Clark had crawled under the home and suffered a “medical condition,” the news release says.

Clark was rescued and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says after being released, Clark was booked into jail on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening an act of violence and outstanding warrants.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.