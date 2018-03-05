Suspect Involved In Okmulgee County Standoff Arrested

The subject of a several-hour standoff is in jail according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 2nd, 2018, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 15000 block of Harreld Road, a news release says.

When deputies got on scene, the sheriff’s office says they learned 48-year-old Shawn Clark tried to assault someone with a weapon.

They said when deputies tried to contact Clark he barricaded himself in a residence prompting a response from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team.

After several hours, the Special Operations Team went into the home and found Clark had crawled under the home and suffered a “medical condition,” the news release says.

Clark was rescued and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says after being released, Clark was booked into jail on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening an act of violence and outstanding warrants.