Oklahoma bond agent heading to trial for shooting death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma bond agent heading to trial for shooting death

Posted: Updated:

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman who alleges she fatally shot one of her bail bonds clients out of self-defense is set to begin trial this week for first-degree murder.

Forty-two-year-old Chasity Dawn Carey was arrested after Stillwater Police came across a video that captured the shooting of 38-year-old Brandon Williams. According to an affidavit, Carey allegedly told police she shot Williams in self-defense after he shoved her and her son.

But police allege that the video determines that Williams wasn't shot in self-defense.

The Stillwater News Press reports that Carey faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Court records show the video will be shown in court as part of the prosecution's case against Carey.

Information from: Stillwater News Press, http://www.stwnewspress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.