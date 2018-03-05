Oklahoma bond agent heading to trial for shooting death

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman who alleges she fatally shot one of her bail bonds clients out of self-defense is set to begin trial this week for first-degree murder.

Forty-two-year-old Chasity Dawn Carey was arrested after Stillwater Police came across a video that captured the shooting of 38-year-old Brandon Williams. According to an affidavit, Carey allegedly told police she shot Williams in self-defense after he shoved her and her son.

But police allege that the video determines that Williams wasn't shot in self-defense.

The Stillwater News Press reports that Carey faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Court records show the video will be shown in court as part of the prosecution's case against Carey.

