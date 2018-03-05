Tulsa Public Schools Could Join State-Wide Teacher Walk-Out

Several school districts are confirming plans to close classes in a protest over funding in general, and low teacher salaries in particular.

Tulsa has joined the effort in principle, and by the end of the day it should be clear what the teachers union and districts are planning.

At this point, it looks like it could culminate in schools closing sometime during the first week of April in hopes of forcing legislative action.

Friday, teachers and union reps met to discuss plans for the walkout. Sunday, school superintendents met to talk strategy. And Monday, there could be a possible announcement from the state teachers union and some school boards, including Tulsa.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Tulsa Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said:

“Tulsa Public Schools will join school districts from across the state to work with the leadership of the Oklahoma Education Association to advocate for a proposal to restore funding to education and increase teacher salaries. Beginning on March 12, we will support our teachers in a ‘work the contract’ effort with escalating actions to follow over the coming weeks. While we are hoping to avoid the need for a teacher walk-out and district shutdown, we stand ready to support those actions should they become necessary.”

There's still some uncertainty over the dates to close the schools and the impact of it, but the dates being discussed would be the time state testing would normally start and is a week after the end of Spring Break.

Tulsa's superintendent and the school board will speak about it at a meeting Monday night.