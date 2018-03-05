Tulsa Public Schools Could Join State-Wide Teacher Walk-Out - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Public Schools Could Join State-Wide Teacher Walk-Out

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several school districts are confirming plans to close classes in a protest over funding in general, and low teacher salaries in particular.

Tulsa has joined the effort in principle, and by the end of the day it should be clear what the teachers union and districts are planning.

At this point, it looks like it could culminate in schools closing sometime during the first week of April in hopes of forcing legislative action.

Friday, teachers and union reps met to discuss plans for the walkout. Sunday, school superintendents met to talk strategy. And Monday, there could be a possible announcement from the state teachers union and some school boards, including Tulsa.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Tulsa Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said:

“Tulsa Public Schools will join school districts from across the state to work with the leadership of the Oklahoma Education Association to advocate for a proposal to restore funding to education and increase teacher salaries. Beginning on March 12, we will support our teachers in a ‘work the contract’ effort with escalating actions to follow over the coming weeks. While we are hoping to avoid the need for a teacher walk-out and district shutdown, we stand ready to support those actions should they become necessary.”

There's still some uncertainty over the dates to close the schools and the impact of it, but the dates being discussed would be the time state testing would normally start and is a week after the end of Spring Break.

Tulsa's superintendent and the school board will speak about it at a meeting Monday night.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bomb Threat, Nearby Gunfire Investigated At Tulsa School

    Bomb Threat, Nearby Gunfire Investigated At Tulsa School

    Photo of Hale Junior High School.Photo of Hale Junior High School.
    Photo of Hale Junior High School.Photo of Hale Junior High School.

    Tulsa Police are investigating a bomb threat at Nathan Hale High School and a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex near Hale Junior High. 

    More >>

    Tulsa Police are investigating a bomb threat at Nathan Hale High School and a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex near Hale Junior High. 

    More >>

  • Fire Danger Flares Up

    Fire Danger Flares Up

    Fire Danger Flares Up

    It’s hard to believe that shortly after flooding rainfall, fire danger would be such a concern. However, March is a month known for big swings in Oklahoma and the pendulum has swung back to the dry pattern again.

    More >>

    It’s hard to believe that shortly after flooding rainfall, fire danger would be such a concern. However, March is a month known for big swings in Oklahoma and the pendulum has swung back to the dry pattern again.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.