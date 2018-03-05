House GOP star among Republicans facing unexpected challenge

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

A large storm system is bringing freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of the Midwest, snarling traffic and forcing the closure of some schools and government offices.

(Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP). Traffic moves down a snow covered street in Bismarck, N.D., Monday, March 5, 2018, as snow falls. Freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds are blowing into the northern Plains, impacting travel, schools and ...

The Florida Senate has agreed to advance a bill that would increase school safety and restrict gun purchases following a weekend session in the wake of last month's high school shooting that killed 17.

(C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks alongside Andrew Pollack, right, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in Parkland during press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department in ...

The Trump administration has approved Arkansas' plan to require thousands of people on its Medicaid expansion to work or volunteer, the third state allowed to impose such restrictions.

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

A Holocaust survivor who said she was subjected to a body search by U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents says the agency has contacted her and wants to avoid future conflicts.

A statewide strike by West Virginia's teachers enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.

(AP Photo/John Raby). In this Feb. 23, 2018, photo, West Virginia teachers, from left, Christi Phillips, Cody Thompson, Sam Brunett and Kristie Skidmore discuss a teachers strike at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. All four teachers said they hav...

Should schools be required to tell parents if their child is being bullied?.

Should schools be required to tell parents about bullying?

Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.

(Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via AP). Kaylee Collin, right, and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast...

Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this Jan. 25, 2018, photo, Democratic U.S. House candidate Lisa Brown poses for a photo in her campaign office in Spokane, Wash. Brown is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the House...

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., talks with a group of Gonzaga University students in her district office on the topic of immigration in Spokane, Wash. McMorris Rodgers has steadi...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2012, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown, right, D-Spokane, laughs with Sen. Tracey Eide, D-Federal Way, at the state Capitol in Olympia, Wash., after the Washington state Legislature ...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., accompanied by other members of the congress, speaks during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington. McMorris Rodgers has steadil...

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Cathy McMorris Rodgers has never lost a race in her U.S. House district in Washington. The Republican has never even received less than 56 percent of the vote.

So it did not go unnoticed when the national GOP set up shop in Spokane 10 months before Election Day to help bolster her bid for an eighth term. The GOP's move is a reminder that, with President Trump in the White House, once-safe Republicans may need all the help they can get.

McMorris Rodgers, the only woman in House GOP leadership, has joined the group of Republican lawmakers unexpectedly scrambling for political survival this year. Trump's low approval ratings - and rising Democratic enthusiasm - have many Republicans braced for a beating in the midterm elections in November. The worry has spread from swing districts to areas once considered out of reach for Democrats: eastern Kansas, suburban Minneapolis, corners of Texas and even the eastern Washington district held by a Republican for nearly 25 years.

McMorris Rodgers has drawn a tough challenger in former state Democratic Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown, who served for 20 years in the Legislature representing Spokane. Brown has seized on McMorris Rodgers' alignment with Trump to cast her as out of touch with the district. She's raising more money than previous Democratic challengers, and the national party has promised additional resources.

The non-partisan Elway Poll reported in January that in eastern Washington, a generic Republican candidate for Congress beats a generic Democrat by just four points, "hinting at vulnerability" for McMorris Rogers.

Brown is "far and away the most high-quality opponent Democrats have ever recruited in the district," said Chris Vance, a former state GOP chairman, who notes that a Democratic surge could swamp McMorris Rodgers.

"This is all about Trump and it depends how big an anti-Trump wave is out there," Vance said.

Washington's 5th Congressional District hugs the Idaho border and is dominated by Spokane, the state's second-largest city. The area has been reliably Republican since George Nethercutt's shocking defeat of Democratic House Speaker Tom Foley in 1994. Trump easily beat Hillary Clinton here in 2016, 52 percent to 39 percent.

Outside of Spokane, the sprawling district is mostly rural and home to farmers harvesting wheat, lentils and other products. While unemployment is low in much of Washington state, the counties along the Canadian border in the 5th District have long struggled with high jobless rates as logging and other extraction industries have declined.

McMorris Rodgers spent more than a decade in the state Legislature before winning the 5th District seat in an open 2004 election when Nethercutt ran unsuccessfully for the Senate. Known for her conservative social views like opposition to same-sex marriage, McMorris Rodgers chairs the House Republican Conference and is the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the chamber.

McMorris Rodgers, 48, believes her national profile helps her deliver good results for the district, said Ashley Stubbs, campaign spokeswoman. Stubbs disputed the notion that the incumbent is on the defensive.

"The voters have consistently turned out for Cathy," she said. "The only person who thinks Lisa is formidable is Nancy Pelosi,"referring to the House Minority Leader.

While the GOP dismisses the Democrats' chances, the party is taking Brown seriously. House Speaker Paul Ryan's Congressional Leadership Fund has opened a field office, one of more than two dozen in districts where GOP incumbents face a tough battle.

In late February, McMorris Rodgers met with four Gonzaga University students and their teacher to discuss immigration issues. The students had returned from a trip to the Mexican border region. The congresswoman, who supports many of Trump's immigration proposals, listened as the students shared their experiences.

"My goal is a secure border," McMorris Rodgers told the students during the hour-long meeting in her district office in Spokane.

Immigration is an issue in the agriculture-rich 5th District, as are gun rights and efforts to prevent the breaching of four dams on the Snake River to help endangered salmon migrate more easily to the Pacific Ocean. McMorris Rodgers will also tout the tax bill as a major accomplishment.

She has been blistered by opponents for voting dozens of times to kill the Affordable Care Act. Many people in the relatively poor district depend on the program.

The incumbent is prepared to take on Brown over taxes, noting her challenger voted for tax increases as a legislator and backed the idea of a state income tax, something voters have been wary of.

McMorris Rodgers in recent times has been reluctant to meet with constituents in open forums, preferring tightly scripted events. The incumbent was booed during a Martin Luther King Day speech in Spokane, in part for her votes to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Brown, 61, said the idea of running for Congress gained momentum after Trump's election.

"When the House passed the health care bill and they had a party in the Rose Garden, at that moment I really knew," Brown said of launching her campaign.

Brown said her priorities would include access to health care and cheaper costs for college. McMorris Rodgers has become disconnected from her constituents as her national profile has risen, Brown said.

"She is serving the House Republican Party talking points," Brown said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.