Former Tulsa Mayor Posts Video Supporting Higher Tax On Oil & Gas Producers

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former Tulsa mayor Dewey Bartlett released a video calling for the state legislature to use the gross production tax on oil and gas companies to help fund state government.

Bartlett is president of the Keener Oil & Gas Company and says in the video his family has been involved in the industry for more than 100 years.

The video was posted to the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance YouTube channel last month.

