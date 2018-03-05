Tulsa Non-Profit Hosts Event To Get Needed Classroom Supplies To Teachers

A Tulsa non-profit is working hard to give school supplies to teachers and students who need it most.

Nancy Bolzle says she had one passion in mind when she created The Pencil Box.

"There are 71 schools in Tulsa County where 70% or more of the students are living at or below the poverty level," said Bolzle.

Bolzle says she wanted to help prepare every Oklahoma student for their future, regardless of how much money their parents made.

Since The Pencil Box's first distribution back in 2015, the non-profit has given away more than $160,000 worth of school supplies.

"Our goal is to serve 50 schools by the end of 2018 and to serve all schools by 2020," stated Bolzle.

That's a big goal, so The Pencil Box has partnered with 31 Gifts for a 2-day event.

"The partnership between Pencil Box and us is just a natural fit. They are all about empowering teachers," said Mark Carr from 31 Gifts. "Teachers go out and empower young women and young men to be great forces of nature in the community, and we want to be a part of that."

Any teacher can come and check out 31 Gifts' 26-foot-long trailer packed with products.

Teachers working at schools already partnered with The Pencil Box can shop for their students for free.

Bolzle says it's all about giving teachers the tools they need to teach their students to be the best they can be.

"Today's students are tomorrow's leaders, workers, neighbors," said Bolzle. "The investment we make in our children today determines our tomorrow."

You can visit these sites to find more information about The Pencil Box and 31 Gifts.