Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.

A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...

Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.

Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Sen. Lauren Book, right, embraces Sen. Bill Galvano after Galvano's bill, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Safety Act, passed 20-18 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, March 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Sen. Lauren Book, right, embraces Sen. Bill Galvano after Galvano's bill, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Safety Act, passed 20-18 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, March 5, 2018.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...

90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.

90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.

Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.

General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni & Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni & Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...

By MARIA DANILOVA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday gave state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushed them to innovate and do better by students.

Speaking at a conference of the Council of Chief State School Officers, DeVos blasted some schools for exposing their children to rats, mold, bullying and fists.

"Will you look into those students' eyes and settle for only what's required, nothing more?" DeVos asked top education officials from roughly 30 states. "What are you going to do to rethink education in your state?"

But some pushed back. Speaking in the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead, Tony Smith, the Illinois state schools superintendent, said the Trump administration was cutting federal funding for education, including school safety.

"All of the cuts that are proposed do make it more difficult to do some of the things that people here want more of," Smith told reporters after he and his colleagues met with DeVos.

Kirsten Baesler, the North Dakota education chief, agreed. "It certainly makes our job harder to keep our students safe when our resources are being cut back or eliminated," she said.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt said DeVos has been inconsistent in how she grades states' education plans. Pruitt said that she rejected one proposal from his plan dealing with school evaluation, but kept the same one in Georgia's.

"There is a lot of inconsistency in how those reports have been done," Pruitt told reporters. "I had to move it out of mine, get my state board to agree to that, but it got approved in other places."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.