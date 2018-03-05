Broken Arrow Couple Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Abusing A Teenager

A Broken Arrow couple has been arrested after accusations that they sexually abused a teenage boy.

Officers say it's one of the worst cases they've ever seen.

Broken Arrow Police Detective Eric Bentz says, "even my coworkers, who see bad things everyday and have to deal with horrible things, we were all caught off guard by this."

Police arrested Christopher Wamego, who is charged with five counts of sexual abuse and lewd proposals to a child, and his wife, Kimberly, who is facing three counts of her own.

Police say the victim was someone they knew and that the victim told two friends, who encouraged him to tell a teacher. That teacher called DHS.

"I have seen a lot of horrible things and this is at the top of the list," said Bentz.

Detectives say Mrs. Wamego told them during her interview that her memory was fuzzy because she was drunk on vodka the night in question.

An affidavit states that she said, in part, "I feel like something happened, but I don't remember it... If it happened like he said, I want him to know I'm sorry... I just really wish I remembered what happened."

It further says that Mr. Wamego also told police he'd been drinking and that he said, "if I did this, I should be in jail right now."

"When you're talking about sexually abusing a child, most people could say, without a doubt, 'No, I did not do that,'" said Bentz. "Neither of them did that."

Police say some cases are just too terrible to even discuss, and to them, this is one such case.

Bentz says, "for the general public to see the details in this case, they shouldn't."

The couple was booked into the Tulsa County jail just before 7 p.m. and bonded out of jail just after 11 p.m.