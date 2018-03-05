Bever Attorney: Attempts To Subpoena Former BAPD Detective Unsuccessful

A judge did not make any rulings regarding mishandled evidence in the Michael Bever case.More >>
A judge did not make any rulings regarding mishandled evidence in the Michael Bever case.More >>
Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster accuses the district attorney’s office of working with the Broken Arrow Police Department to hide or get rid of evidence in Michael Bever's case.More >>
Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster accuses the district attorney’s office of working with the Broken Arrow Police Department to hide or get rid of evidence in Michael Bever's case.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on