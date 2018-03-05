Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.

Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.

90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

Democrats' big Texas turnout may not translate to many wins

Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried alive under snow.

One of the videos, released to The Associated Press on Monday, begins with a woman lying on the encased man, Evan Huck. She carefully clears snow from his face as others work to free his body using their hands and shovels.

"Just keep digging around him," someone says. "He's breathing."

Another man says: "Whoever spotted that snowboard sticking out, good job."

Heather Turning, a Roseville, California resident, who was snowboarding at Squaw Valley Ski Resort when the avalanche hit on Friday, helped dig Huck out and said that the whole time he kept asking if his wife was OK.

As she helped Huck, Turning's boyfriend, Michael Parker, shot video of the rescue effort. In a second video Parker released to The Associated Press, Huck's wife can be heard pleading, "Please, please, please," praying for her husband to live.

Parker said when he first saw Huck trapped in the snow he thought the worst.

"His lips were blue," Parker said. "For a second I thought, 'Oh gosh, I think he's gone, but as soon as I got closer I was like, 'No, he's good, he's good."

Huck's wife, Kahlynn Huck, had been buried nearly up to her neck but was able to eventually free herself while the others helped her husband.

Kahlynn Huck said in an Instagram post that she and her husband had been snowboarding when the avalanche "slammed into our backs and tossed us down mountain."

"It was six minutes until Evan was uncovered and he had passed out from lack of oxygen shortly after burial," she wrote. "He came to on his own again once the rescuer was touching his cheeks."

Kahlynn Huck credited the ski resort's rescuers and all the regular skiers and snowboarders like Turning who helped her husband.

"You are heroes and we're eternally grateful," she said.

Parker said the videos he shot showed the best of humanity and that he's grateful everyone is OK, especially after witnessing the avalanche.

"I saw it coming," Parker said. "It's everything you ever imagined - every movie and Discovery Channel show. You couldn't think or hear, you just hold on for dear life."

He added: "We were literally one foot away from getting swept away."

Although five people were buried by the avalanche, everyone survived and only one person had serious injuries.

Another avalanche hit Saturday at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, about 170 miles southeast of Squaw Valley, partially burying three people. There were no injuries.

Heavy storms in recent days have dumped more than 6 feet of snow in some of California's higher elevations.

