Sapulpa Superintendent Talks Possible Teacher Strike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Superintendent Talks Possible Teacher Strike

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

TPS isn’t the only district considering extreme measures over a lack of funding.

Sapulpa Schools superintendent Rob Armstrong says a strong message needs to be sent to lawmakers in Oklahoma City.

He says, there's been a lot of talk since late last week about a possible strike.

"We have scheduled a meeting for Wednesday afternoon with all our staff at 4:30 to just give some information to them about what's currently happening,” said Armstrong. “They're asking questions right now. We're asking questions. This is still something that's kinda work in progress."

Armstrong says this movement is really gaining momentum, especially a strong social media push.

His district recently lost $86,000 when the recent two-percent cut was approved.

Money that he says is much needed for his teachers and the classrooms.

The cuts over the past five years have hit his district so hard, they're only able to offer the core curriculum.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.