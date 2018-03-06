Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.

A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.

(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...

(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

By LISA RATHKE

Associated press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to elect U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where Sanders got his political start.

Carina Driscoll, a former state legislator, school commissioner and city council member, is running for Burlington mayor against Democratic incumbent Miro Weinberger and fellow independent Infinite Culcleasure, a political newcomer.

When Driscoll announced her run for mayor, Sanders said he and his wife, Jane, were proud of her and all her accomplishments and wanted to be respectful of her desire to do this on her own. Sanders' son, Levi Sanders, also has entered politics. He announced last week that he's running for a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire.

Driscoll, 43, who has the backing of the Progressive Party, said the city under Weinberger has worked hard to accommodate private investment, such as the redevelopment of a downtown mall, rather than focusing on what residents want.

Weinberger, 48, who is seeking his third three-year term, said voters have had the ultimate say in most major initiatives and that his office has turned around Burlington's troubled financial past, worked to rebuild public trust and made improvements to the northern waterfront and other projects.

Outside a polling place at Edmunds School on Tuesday afternoon, Christopher Ward said he voted for Weinberger.

"In my opinion he inherited a pretty broken fiscal situation with the city when he took over," Ward said. "He's got the city back on budget, he's gotten a lot more improvements done, a lot more fiscal restraint on the city and I'd like to see what else he can do with another few more years."

Lisa Thompson said it was time for a change and chose Driscoll.

"I'd like to see a little bit more sustainability built up around here," she said. "I think that we have too many younger people that don't have the opportunity to get a job, to afford to live here."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.