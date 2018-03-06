Last Living Tulsa Survivor of The 1921 Race Riots Dies

The last living survivor of the Tulsa Race Riots has died.

Hazel Smith was born in 1919, two years before the riots in 1921.

She would go on to share her father's testimony about the massacre.

A memorial service for Smith will be Saturday, March 10th at 11 a.m. at North Peoria Church of Christ.

