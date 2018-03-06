Police Search For Missing Autistic Bartlesville Boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Search For Missing Autistic Bartlesville Boy

Bartlesville Police photo of Kyson Bosman Bartlesville Police photo of Kyson Bosman
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a missing 11 year-old autistic boy who wears braces on his legs.

They say Kyson Bosman was last seen at 6 p.m. Monday playing in the backyard of his home in the 500 block of Larchmont.  Larchmont is in the Oak Park neighborhood, located just northwest of Bartlesville.

Police say Bosman was last seen wearing a blue and grey track suit with an orange T-shirt and black tennis shoes.  

Police Captain Jay Hastings says police officers and Washington County Emergency Management volunteers are looking in the Oak Park area as well as west of Bartlesville and towards Osage Hills State Park just off Highway 60.

Hastings says Kyson may be headed towards the park, which is his favorite place to visit.

If you see Kyston or know where he is at, police ask that you call them at 918-338-4001. 

