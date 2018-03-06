Two Sought Following Tulsa Home Invasion, Armed Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Sought Following Tulsa Home Invasion, Armed Robbery

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for two men who robbed two people during a home invasion in east Tulsa early Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened at the Worthington Townhouses in the 11700 block of East 21st Place.  Officers were called to the complex at 1:40 a.m., after two armed men entered the apartment and immediately went upstairs.  

The pair then robbed a man and woman who had just met on Facebook.  After getting money from their victims, the two robbers ran out of the apartment, got into a car, which then left.

Police say during the home invasion, the victim's mom was downstairs and told police she didn't even know about the home invasion until her daughter told her.

They say the daughter's new friend left before police arrived.  

They say no one inside was hurt during the robbery.

