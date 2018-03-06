Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A family that in 2015 pledged $100 million to the University of Chicago is suing to void its commitment, saying the school failed to live up to its promises.

The lawsuit by The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Foundation was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma. The foundation wants a judge to void the deal and recoup for it nearly $23 million already given the university to establish The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts.

The foundation's lawsuit alleges the university failed to hire a proper director for institute within the agreed upon time frame. It says it doesn't believe the university is a capable steward of the Pearson family legacy.

The university says it's honored the agreement with the Pearsons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.