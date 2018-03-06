Oklahoma Cedar Pollen Invasion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Cedar Pollen Invasion

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahomans are being hit hard right now with allergies.  The main cause is cedar pollen, leaving many folks itching and sneezing.  

The most recent allergy report shows cedar pollen at a high count and with all the wind, that pollen is spreading across Oklahoma.

Dr. Laura Chong with the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic says the back and forth temperatures, cold to warm and warm to cold, can create the perfect atmosphere for pollination.

Chong says there are some things to ease your symptoms.

  • Keep your windows closed at home.
  • Change your air filters monthly.
  • When you've been outside, shower and wash your clothes to get rid of the pollen.
  • And keep your windows up when driving. 

Dr. Chong says a sinus rinse with distilled water and a nasal spray can help.

The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic says because of the high count, it prompted an "Allergy Alert Day" last week,  which is when those with asthma will need to stay inside if at all possible.  

